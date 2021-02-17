Ajo LP Sells 2,099,263 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099,263 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 61,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

