Ajo LP Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,338,598 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.11% of Popular worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Popular stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

