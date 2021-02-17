Ajo LP Has $7.51 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,400 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.16% of Qurate Retail worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 66,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,245. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

