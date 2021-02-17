Ajo LP Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,938 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Liberty Global by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 40,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.25.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

