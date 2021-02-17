Ajo LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ajo LP cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,079 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 585.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. 1,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,068. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

