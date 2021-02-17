Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.00. 441,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 314,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

