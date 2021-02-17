Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

