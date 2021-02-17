Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 8.1%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.00. 4,912,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 1,475,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $83,878. 34.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

