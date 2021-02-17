Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.825-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.24.

NYSE A opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $131.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

