Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of A opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.24.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.