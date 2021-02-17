Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $148.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Affirm stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

