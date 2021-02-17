AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TMV opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.