AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,412 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

