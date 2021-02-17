AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,311 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

