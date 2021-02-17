AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Total by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after buying an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Total by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $50,298,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.