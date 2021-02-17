AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.