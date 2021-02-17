AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NIO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

