AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

