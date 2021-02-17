Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 2.4%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.69. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

