Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

NYSE AAP traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,358. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

