AdEx Network Market Cap Reaches $79.19 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $79.19 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

