Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,935,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,644. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

