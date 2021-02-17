Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,935,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,644. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.