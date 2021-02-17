Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Trading Down 0.8%

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.25 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72). Approximately 8,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 103,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

