AceD Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. AceD has a total market cap of $716,859.02 and approximately $39.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

