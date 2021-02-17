ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 20,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

