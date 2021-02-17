Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 6.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 59,401,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 66,849,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Acasti Pharma worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

