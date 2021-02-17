Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

