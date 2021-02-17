Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 124,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

ABT traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $126.59. 44,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,178. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

