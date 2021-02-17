A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

