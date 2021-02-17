89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $471.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

