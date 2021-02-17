89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $471.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
