$84.72 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $84.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the lowest is $80.75 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $357.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.74 million to $374.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $354.18 million to $408.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.95.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

