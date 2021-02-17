$84.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. Inseego posted sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $312.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.39. 3,228,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,906. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at $6,652,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

