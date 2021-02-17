70,620 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 197,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.