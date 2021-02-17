$702.22 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $702.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.40 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,676.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $394.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.89. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

