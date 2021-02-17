6,411 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in V.F. by 253.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 253,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 4,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -622.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

