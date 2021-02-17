631 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

