$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NVCN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,966. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

