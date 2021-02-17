5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

5N Plus stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.29 million, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

