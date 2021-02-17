586 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $422.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.