5,568 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after acquiring an additional 461,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.