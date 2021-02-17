55,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. JD.com accounts for 2.7% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 502,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,100. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $105.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

