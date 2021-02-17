$527.96 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $527.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

