$50.07 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $50.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.74 million and the highest is $53.53 million. IMAX posted sales of $124.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $134.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $301.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.