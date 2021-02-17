4,966 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 34,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,201. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.