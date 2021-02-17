$480.49 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $480.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,166,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,585 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

