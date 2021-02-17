478 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

