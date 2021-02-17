$473.18 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $473.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.65 million. Clarivate posted sales of $255.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 854,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,009. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

