470 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $796.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.