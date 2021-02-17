440 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

